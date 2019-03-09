|
|
JAMES RODNEY PEARSON James Rodney Pearson passed away at home on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born on June 9, 1988 in Wilmington, NC. He is the son of the late Rodney Thomas Pearson and Phyllis Myers Kimrey. James loved music, and anything to do with marine science and salt water aquariums. He adored his two year old son, Ethan James. James had a smile that would light up the room, and a personality to match. He loved his family very much, and we will miss him forever. He had many friends who loved him dearly. James is survived by his mother, Phyllis Myers Kimrey and step father, Herbert Andrew Kimrey of Harrells, NC, his sister Elisabeth and her husband Greg Garner of Holly Ridge, NC, and his grandparents whom he treasured, Rodney and Rebecca Pearson of Sims, NC. Visitation for James and his family will be Monday, March 11 from 12pm to 2pm at Andrews Valley Chapel on S. College Rd. in Wilmington, NC. His memorial service will also be held there at 2:00 pm Monday. Graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Shipyard Blvd. in Wilmington. James' family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their love, support and words of encouragement during this most difficult. We know that James is safely in the arms of his Savior, and we are thankful and blessed for the time we had with him. The sound of his laughter will never fade. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmotuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 9, 2019