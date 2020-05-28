|
JAMES ROY BLAKE James Roy Blake "Jim Blake", 58, of Wilmington, NC, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 13, 1961, the son of the late Gene and Betty Blake of Wilmington, NC. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Blake on March 18, 2020, who has a surviving daughter Stacey Connell who resides in Marietta, GA. Also surviving are three sisters, Jeannie Blake, Tina Blake and Cindy Owens, all of Rocky Point, NC; two brothers, Brad Blake of Chattanooga, TN and Buddy Blake of Wilmington, NC. Jim was a lifelong Wilmington native who enjoyed life fully with his wife of thirty years, Ruth Blake. They enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening and spending time with friends. Jim grew up working and running his father's family business (Blake's TV) and he excelled in all things electronic. He continued working in electronics and also worked in the home building industry for many years. Jim had an ability to build and fix anything. Jim had a read zeal for life and he was adventurous in everything he did. The family will honor Jim's request to hold no services. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 28, 2020