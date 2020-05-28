Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
James Blake
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for James Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Roy Blake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Roy Blake Obituary
JAMES ROY BLAKE James Roy Blake "Jim Blake", 58, of Wilmington, NC, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 13, 1961, the son of the late Gene and Betty Blake of Wilmington, NC. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Blake on March 18, 2020, who has a surviving daughter Stacey Connell who resides in Marietta, GA. Also surviving are three sisters, Jeannie Blake, Tina Blake and Cindy Owens, all of Rocky Point, NC; two brothers, Brad Blake of Chattanooga, TN and Buddy Blake of Wilmington, NC. Jim was a lifelong Wilmington native who enjoyed life fully with his wife of thirty years, Ruth Blake. They enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening and spending time with friends. Jim grew up working and running his father's family business (Blake's TV) and he excelled in all things electronic. He continued working in electronics and also worked in the home building industry for many years. Jim had an ability to build and fix anything. Jim had a read zeal for life and he was adventurous in everything he did. The family will honor Jim's request to hold no services. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -