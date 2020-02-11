|
JAMES SCOTT DUNCAN James Scott Duncan, 49 of Riegelwood, N.C. died Saturday, February 8,2020 . He was the son of James Wade Duncan and Ginger Smith Duncan.He worked in construction for over 20 years. Survivors include his parents, James and Ginger Smith Duncan of the home. sisters, Renee Renard (Jay) and Angela Fowler (Larry) ,both of Riegelwood, N.C..brother, Robert Long Duncan of Riegelwood, N.C. 2 Nieces, 4 Nephews, 2 Great-Nieces and 1 Great-Nephew. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Riegelwood Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Hester and Rev. Ed Taylor officiating. Burial will follow the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Riegelwood Baptist Men's @ 103 NC-87 Riegelwood, N.C. 28456.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 11, 2020