James T. Chadwick
JAMES T CHADWICK Wilmington native James T Chadwick, died Nov.23, 2020 of natural causes at his home in Castle Hayne. No service will be held due to COVID. Mr Chadwick was born May 5,1926 to Rob and Janie Chadwick. Married to Gerte Chadwick , all of whom preceded him in death. In 1945, JT served in the US Army as Stable Sargent , earning Good Conduct, World War II Victory Medal and Occupational Ribbon Italy. He worked many years as a plumber eventually becoming a successful contractor and the owner of Chadwick Plumbing Co. He is survived by daughters, Teresa Stanley and Lisa Chadwick. Grandchildren ; Angel Urquhart (Chris) , Amber Rinka (Jason), Ashley Andrades (Adam Couchey). Great grands, Faith and Chance Urquhart, Maddix Andrades and Riley Rinka.Stepchildren; Judy Raines, Butch Smith, Diane Armstrong and Debbie Vereen. JT was an avid horseman who was an active member of several area saddle clubs through the years. He enjoyed gardening, cooking for friends and family and caring for his beloved horses and dogs even into his later years . He was very loved and will be missed by all. Memorials will be greatly appreciated for Lower Cape Fear LifeCare who's exceptionally caring staff was wonderful to our dad and the family during this time.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
