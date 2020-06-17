JAMES "JIM" TAYLOR, JR. It is with great sadness that we share that James (Jim) E. Taylor Jr., 77, died peacefully at home on June 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Buffalo, NY on August 21, 1942. He was the oldest son of James Taylor, Sr. and Grayce Hughes. Jim lived in the Buffalo area for 65 years and graduated from the University at Buffalo. He worked as a stock broker/ financial advisor for several firms and In 1991 he opened his own successful financial management company, Buffalo Investment Group. Jim was always a sportsman, playing baseball, tennis, hockey, golf. He was on ski patrol in the winter and raced sailboats on Lake Erie in the summer. Jim did much fundraising and volunteering for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. An Eagle Scout himself, Jim also remained active with the Boy Scouts throughout his life, both in Buffalo and then into his retirement years in North Carolina. In 2008, Jim moved to his home at St. James Plantation in Southport, North Carolina. During his time in Southport, Jim captained several USTA tennis teams, played many different golf courses and took up racing remote control sailboats. He loved to travel and he and his wife Wendy, had many memorable trips to the Caribbean, Europe, and throughout the United States. Jim is survived by his wife of twenty years, Wendy Sharp Taylor, his daughter Melonie Taylor and husband Gary Schneider, son James Taylor IV and wife Sara, his stepchildren: Jennifer Moog, Jessica Moog and Jonathan Moog and wife Alyssa, 10 grandchildren: Devin, Emma, Sienna, Marley, Jessica, Ian, Katie, Jake, Cameron and Matthew. He is also survived by his brother Craig and wife Karlina, sisters Cheryl and husband Tom, Melinda and husband Paul. They all love him dearly and will miss him very much as Jim was active in all their lives, visiting and always offering to help. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, charismatic personality, his generous heart and love of others. "A hail fellow well met", James Joyce. A memorial service will be planned when permissible. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or locally to The Boys and Girls Homes - PO Box 127, Flemington Dr, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450 where Jim took Christmas gifts for all. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.comPeacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 17, 2020.