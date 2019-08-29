|
JAMES THOMAS BENAZZI James Thomas Benazzi died unexpectedly on August 22, 2019 in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina. JT was 41 years young. JT is survived by his daughter Gianna, his parents Alice (nee Sharkey) and Bob, his sisters Nora, Maria and Sara, his brothers Bob, John, Andrew and Matthew, his brothers-in-law Matt, John and Bhav, his sisters-in-law Krissy, Leah, and Heather, and his nieces and nephews Alexa, Matt, Carsyn, Jack, Mary-Alice, Mackenna, Charlie, Alex, Nick, Cate, Henry, Oliver, Liam, and Asher. JT was born on May 25th, 1978 in Glen Cove, New York and graduated high school from Chaminade High School in Mineola. Forever the athlete, he was recruited to play lacrosse at the University of Massachusetts, eventually becoming the captain of his team. In 2000, he graduated with a BS in Forestry and then spent the following years in California with the US Forestry Service, finding travel one of the passions of his life. JT loved surfing waves, tracking big swells, snowboarding across the globe, guiding rivers, and eventually found his profession and true calling along the way, but not before tackling one more educational adventure. JT went on to graduate from the Culinary Institute of America in Florence, Italy, one of the places in the world he loved most. JT took great pride in his Italian heritage and spent his subsequent years honing his culinary skills in New York before moving to Wilmington, where he found true joy in feeding people's bellies and souls. JT was named one of Wilmington's 2009 Top Chefs at just 30 years old. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in JT's name to Surfrider Foundation, a community of everyday people who passionately protect the ocean, waves, and beaches that provided JT so much enjoyment. A private service will be held in Long Island on September 6th.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 29, 2019