JAMES THOMAS " Jim" LAMONDA James Thomas "Jim" Lamonda passed away on Sunday, March 15th 2020. He was born November 17th, 1953 in Washington D.C. to the late Michael and Mary Lamonda. He is survived by his loving wife Jeanne Fisher and daughter Laura Fisher as well as his siblings Mary Lou, Denise, Charlie and Michael. His younger sister Beth had passed in February weeks before his passing. Jim had many nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly. Jim was an accomplished executive chef as well as a retired business owner. He was an excellent culinary instructor at CFCC for many years and adored cooking for others. Jim always enjoyed life to the fullest and shared laughter and stories with all. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Please contact his daughter Laura for more details. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the and please, be kind to one another.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 29, 2020