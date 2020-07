Our dear friend Shannon has left us too soon and will be dearly missed. We shared so many good times together. The only friend, really family, my husband, Jeffrey allowed to use his nickname ‘Shorty’ for me. I will really miss hearing him call me Shorty. He called Jeffrey every Monday just to talk for the last several years & I was often around & included as well... We will always love you Shannon. We miss you so much❤❤❤

Lora Pierce

Friend