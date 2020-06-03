JAMES WILLARD WEST James Willard West, 67, better known as "JW" or "Uncle Dub", went to rest on Friday May 29, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. Born in Dunn, NC to Willard C. West and Addie Louise Taylor. Preceeded in death by his beloved sister Rebecca Ann Cundiff. Surviving sons Doug Everett (Janet) of Richmond VA, Keith Everett of Virginia Beach, VA and Glen Everett of Virginia Beach, VA (Shannon), brother Milton A. West of Goldsboro, NC (Jean), 4 children James West of Winchester, VA (Jonna), Mathew West of Wilmington, NC (Amy), Tommy West of Rocky Point, NC (Maria), Christine Rivera-Hugo of Cavite City, Phillipines (Willie), Sister Karen West of Goldsboro, NC, 2 children, Andrew Eichelberger of Moyock, NC and Taylor Eichelberger of Memphis, TN plus extended neices and nephews. Uncle Dub was a one of a kind who was the life of the party and always had quick witted jokes. He enjoyed listening to the Penguin radio station and was a John Prine fan. He rooted for the Carolina Panthers during football season and loved watching Duke basketball. He was extremely loved by his great nephew Liam, who he lived nearby and visited almost daily. He was also excited about a new found niece, Lyka Hugo from the Phillipines. A special thank you to Dr. Stanley Cutler who went above and beyond the last few months of his life, At home therapy services, Lower Cape Fear Hospice and not to mention our good friends who were always here for "Uncle Dub." Coastal Cremations is serving the family.



