JAMES WILLIAM KEE James William Kee, 77, of Carolina Beach, NC passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 after a long illness. A native of Concord, NC, James, also lovingly known as "Uncle William", was the son of the late Henry Kee and Mary Magdalene VonCannon Kee. Survivors include his sister, Martha Kee Hatley and husband, Vaughn Hatley; niece, Debra Eudy LeCompte and husband George "Butch" LeCompte; nephew, Monty Eudy and wife, Kim Moss Eudy; grand-nephew, Grayson LeCompte; two grand-nieces, Stephanie Ellington Scott and husband, Travis Scott and Peyton LeCompte; and great grand-niece Rylee Payge Scott. "God could not be everywhere, so he created Uncles"
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 8, 2020
