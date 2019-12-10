|
JAMES (JIMMY) WOODY HOLLIS, JR. James (Jimmy) Woody Hollis, Jr., 75, of Leland, NC, passed away December 6, 2019 about 8:30 p.m. from a hemorrhagic stroke. Jimmy was born on October 20, 1944 in Wilmington, NC, the son of the late James Woody Hollis, Sr. and the late Sylvia Elizabeth Child Hollis (Rogers), both of Leland, NC. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Johnson Hollis; sons, Bryan Kirt Hollis, Steven Dwaine Hollis (wife Dawn), Jeffrey Blaine Hollis, Sr. (wife Amily), and David Aaron Hollis (wife Audrey); siblings, Janet Hollis Shipman Baldree (husband David), and Jared Dolan Hollis (wife Deanna); and grandchildren, Kevin Dwaine Hollis, Jeffrey Blaine Hollis, Jr., Jacqueline Brooke Hollis, Carson Moore Hollis, Aaron James Hollis, Helen Grace Hollis, H Hyrum Hollis, Bryson Grant Hollis, Brigham Clive Hollis, and Aiden Steven Hollis; and, step-grandchildren, BoDee Brad Hancock, Alyssa Claire Scott, Abigail Rebekah Scott, and Ashlyn Maria Scott. He is also predeceased by brother-in-law, Elwood Shipman; brother-in-law, Johnny Johnson; sister-in-law, Louise Rivenbark, brother-in-law, Frank Rivenbark, father-in-law, Dan Johnson, mother-in-law, Jesse Johnson; and stepfather, Ervin Rogers. Jimmy graduated from Leland High School in 1963. He worked for Seaboard Railroad, followed by employment with W.R. Grace fertilizer company, before beginning a 17-year career with Pfizer Chemical. In 1990, Jimmy and Carolyn started a small sporting goods business, Hollybucks, in Leland. Jimmy left Pfizer the following year and operated Hollybucks until his retirement in 2007. He valued the friendships created and connection he had with the community through his small business. Jimmy was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many leadership positions, including Bishop, Stake High Councilor, and Stake Mission Presidency. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Andrews Mortuary on Market Street in Wilmington, NC. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Old Fayetteville Road in Leland, NC. Pallbearers are Gary Garst, Jr., Curtis Garst, Jeff Gaskill, Gerald Leggett, David Lewis, and Troy Payne. The family thanks Dr. Foutty and the staff of the NHRMC emergency room for their kindness and respect. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 10, 2019