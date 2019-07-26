|
JAMIE ALLEN ANDREWS Jamie Allen Andrews, 46, of Rocky Point, beloved husband, daddy, son, grandson, brother, and loyal friend left this earth way too soon, leaving a big hole in our hearts. Jamie was born in Lenior County, NC on December 12, 1972 and passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Katrina; his children; daughters, Kaitlin and Sydney, and son, Asher; his mother, Shirley Andrews; grandfather, Robert Andrews Sr.; two sisters, Lisa Heverly (Roy) and Donna Casteen (Jimmy); mother-in-law, Victoria; sister-in-law Alexa Strachan; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Jr. Jamie loved his family and had a kind, compassionate, generous heart and would willingly help others in need. He had a perseverant spirit and wonderful sense of humor. As a General Contractor, Jaime had a God-given exceptional talent as a master Craftsman and creatively designed with excellence. His last day was joyfully spent with his family in high spirits. He was content and at peace, with love in his heart and light in his soul. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th at Riley's Creek Baptist Church in Rocky Point, NC. In lieu of flowers, financial contributions may be made to The Jamie Andrews Children Memorial at GoFundMe: [email protected] Click here to support The Andrews Children organized by Tambrie Kitchens Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 26, 2019