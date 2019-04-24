|
JANE A. SWIFT Jane A. Swift, 92, of Winnabow, NC, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. She was born on August 22, 1926, in Tease, VA, the daughter of the late Orear Ellis Harrington and Myrtle Jane Sexton Harrington. Also remembered are five sisters, Okie Adams, Mabel Starkweather, Jean Goodnight, Shirley Bobst and Ruby Harrington; and two brothers, Dean Harrington and Billy Harrington, all of who preceded Jane in death. Surviving are four children, Darlene Parker and husband Gary of Delaware, Tom Swift and wife Linda of West Virginia, Debbie Smoot and husband Donnie of North Carolina, and Sandi Farnan of Florida; one sister, Rita Jennings of Virginia; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Jane was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, working on puzzles, playing rummy and practicing her Baptist faith. She was also a #1 Washington Redskins fan. Jane formerly lived in Gainesville, VA and Manassas Park, VA before relocating to North Carolina three years ago. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Market Chapel with Chaplain Mickie Norman officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 am prior to the service. A private entombment will be held in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA. The family would like to express a special note of thanks to the staff of SECU Hospice House of Brunswick for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts can be made in the name of Jane Swift to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 24, 2019