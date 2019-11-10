|
JANE A. WEBSTER Jane Anderson Webster of Wilmington, formerly of Raleigh, received her Angel Wings at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter in Wilmington, North Carolina on Saturday, November 9, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 70 years of age. Jane was born in Portsmouth, Va on September 16, 1949 to the late John Anderson and Lora Mae Allsbrook Webster. She was preceded in death by her son Shawn Lee Mauney and the love of her life John Satrazemis. Jane graduated from Woodrow Wilson high school in Portsmouth, VA class of 1967, and was a 1971 graduate of East Carolina University where she earned a B.A. degree in Art with a concentration in Jewelry Design. She was an art teacher at West Millbrook junior high school in Wake County for 30 years. Jane was a wonderful artist. She loved her friends, loved daily walks in the neighborhood with her beloved dog Darby, loved to garden, a good party and traveling. Her last big adventure was in May with her best friend Jo Ann. The two successfully climbed to the top of Machu Picchu. Surviving are her step children Jake Satrazemis and wife Emmie and Brooke Satrazamis, and the entire Satrazemis family, sister Sally W. Busacco her loving friends Doug Bevell, Tammy Brownlow, and Jo Ann Alford, many nephews and nieces survive, and her beloved K9 Darby. Jane was loved by her many friends in the Carolina Place community where Jane has called home since 2008. Jane requested a celebration of her life to be held at the home of Rich & Tammy Brownlow 2408 Metts Avenue Wilmington, NC on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2 pm until 4 pm. Please come and enjoy the music and food. We will celebrate and honor Jane's life. Jane, her friends and family would like to thank the staff of NHRMC and the team at the hospice LifeCareCenter for all the love and support she was given during her final days. Please direct memorials to the Paws Place animal rescue at TMCfunding.com Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 10, 2019