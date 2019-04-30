JANE ELIZABETH WERTZ NICHOLS Jane Elizabeth Wertz Nichols, 73, of Shallotte passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Angel House Hospice Care Center in Whiteville. Mrs. Nichols was born in Richmond, Virginia on April 1, 1946, daughter of the late James Wertz and Velma Walker Wertz. She was an active member of Calvary Moravian Church in Winston-Salem from childhood until she moved to Shallotte. Upon relocating to Shallotte she became very active in Camp United Methodist Church for the last 24 years. This is where she spent countless hours teaching Children's Sunday School and volunteering for Mom's Morning Out. She made many friends and became well known to many young children who still remember her gentle ways. Her hobbies include caring for her many cats, painting, and crocheting baby blankets and prayer shawls for the church. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include her husband Charlie Nichols of Shallotte; children, Amy Chambers of Charlotte, Eric Nichols and wife Amy of Orlando, Florida, and Noelle Andrea Nichols of Winston-Salem; sisters, Judith Ann Byerly of Winston-Salem, and Kelly Rebekah Raiford of Jensen Beach, Florida; two grandchildren, Christian Nichols and Holland Nichols; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Camp United Methodist Church with Preacher Won Namkoong officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from one until two o'clock at the church. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary