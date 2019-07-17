JANE KOONTZ On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Jane Eva Beckwith Koontz went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in Ithaca, NY, July 23, 1932 to Earl and Marie Beckwith. She was raised on a dairy farm in Ludlowville, NY, which nurtured her love of all God's creatures. She was the fifth of seven children and in the late 1940's her family moved to Asheville, NC. She attended Lee Edwards HS and earned an Associate degree from St Genevieve of the Pines Jr. College in Asheville. While working for the FBI in Charlotte, NC, she met her lifelong sweetheart, Conley Koontz, and they married in 1954. They moved to Southport, NC in 1966 following the birth of three daughters. They partnered with Wilson and Geneva Massengill to establish K & M Marine Sales and Service at the newly opened Small Boat Harbor. In the following years they also owned and operated K & M Fuel Sales and K & M Exxon Service Station. Other business ventures included Southport Napa Auto Parts and Classic Ships. Both were avid Carolina basketball fans. She loved walking her dog Setha on the Cape Fear River beach. She was a patriot showing great love for her country and loved a good marching band. Having been a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 53 years, she fulfilled numerous roles including Sunday School teacher from children to adults, Prayer Group and Prayer Chain leader, VBS leader and teacher, co-founder of Stephen Ministry and involved in the Emmaus community. Little children and old flocked to her for a hug anytime they saw her. Her kindness and compassion for all was shared throughout her community whether on her front porch or in her place of business. As a conduit for God's love and wisdom, she was a faithful prayer warrior and spiritual mentor. Her wish for all who knew her was that the good and strength they saw in her came from her faith and hope in her Lord Jesus Christ. Survivors include her three daughters, Karen Rouse and partner Chuck McFall of Madison, NC, Janice Honeycutt and husband Ed of Unicoi, TN, and Linda Koontz and partner David Pearsall of Boiling Springs Lake, NC; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren; her faithful companion Setha Mae, her sister Dorothy "Dottie" Lee of Hampstead, NC, brother-in-law James Harold Clevenger of Weaverville, NC, and brother-in-law Leon and wife Betty Koontz of Lexington, NC. Ms. Jane, fondly known as "Mama Jane", was preceded in death by her husband Conley David Koontz; two brothers, George Beckwith and Bob Beckwith; and three sisters, Marie Baron, Jinny Varga, and Phyllis Clevenger. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport on Thursday, July 18, at 11:00 am with a reception following in Murrow Hall. She requested everyone wear bright colors. In lieu of flowers, Jane requested memorials to Trinity United Methodist Church, the Gideons, Paws Place or Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.comPeacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 17, 2019