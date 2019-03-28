|
JANE LEA MOORE MURRAY Jane Lea Moore Murray, 88, of Wilmington, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born in Raleigh, NC on Friday, April 25, 1930, to the late Rachel Poplin and Van Anderson Moore. Jane was the widow of Lawrence Linwood Murray, who died January 6, 1998; they were married 47 years. She was also preceded in death by her only sibling, a brother, Van A. (Rip) Moore, Jr., who died in 1987. Jane was a member of Winter Park Presbyterian Church, serving as Elder, and where she attended the Andrew Howell Sunday School Class. She was honored to be a recipient on the Presbyterian Women Life Membership award. After moving to Wilmington at the age of 12, Jane first attended Chestnut Street School, and then New Hanover High School, graduating with the Class of 1948. She then attended Flora Macdonald College, earning a BA in Business in 1950. Her primary career was teaching preschool at WPPC, which she was instrumental in growing it into the current program, and from which she retired in 1986, after 24 years of teaching. Jane is survived by her three children: Lawrence "Larry" L. Murray, Jr. (Jane C.) of Wilmington, NC, Phillip "Lee" Murray of Waikoloa, HI and daughter, Julia Elizabeth "Libby" Stevens of Wrightsville Beach. Her grandchildren are Stacey Torrres, Ross Stevens (Liza), Rachel Stevens, Gretchen Stevens and Will Cartier. Great-grandchildren, who blessed her life are Donovan, Effie Moulder along with Saylor Elizabeth Stevens. A graveside service will be held at 11am, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Winter Park Presbyterian Church. The family will receive visitors following the memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Women's Auxiliary of the Salvation Army or to Winter Park Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 28, 2019