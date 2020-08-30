JANE MARLENE COSTON HAMPSTEAD, NC Jane Marlene Thompson Coston, 89, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Providence Baptist Church with Reverends Bo Osborne and Preston Wells officiating. Burial will follow at the Barlow Vista Baptist Church Cemetery. Jane was born inPender County, NC and was a daughter of the late Zack Leonard Thompson and Edna King Thompson, She worked for 30 years with the Department of the Navy as a Supply Tech. Mrs. Coston is survived by her husband of 69 years, Calvin Coston, Jr. of the home; one daughter, Susan Mohn and husband Ricky of Hampstead; one son, Michael Coston and wife Joyce of Hampstead; two brothers, Fred Thompson of New Bern and Gary Thompson and wife Linda of Hampstead; two sisters, Linda Carter and husband Ray of Hampstead and Myra Rochelle and husband Jimmie of Hampstead; five grandchildren, Alicia Parker (Christopher), Khristen Longley (Chris), Zachary Mohn (Keyra James), Adam Mohn (Jessie) and Courtney Cavenaugh (Austin) and two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Lucas Longley. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org