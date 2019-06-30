|
|
JANE MCLAWHORN TEW Jane M. Tew, 94, of Mary Gran Nursing Center, Clinton, NC, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Mrs. Tew was born on August 15, 1924 in Pitt County, NC to Alfred Lester McLawhorn and Anna McLawhorn. Mrs. Tew is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Tew, whom she married in 1945, two Son-In-Laws: Newell Dunn and Shelton Caulder Jr., her Parents, Brother: J.L. McLawhorn (Dorothy), Sisters: Frances Summerlin (Ray), Ricks Dail (Walter), Joyce Bowden (Donald) and Jean Meyland (Thomas). Jane Tew was a long time member of Northside Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and Greeter. Mrs. Tew worked as a Bookkeeper the majority of her working years. She was well known for her amazing homemade "Chocolate Pies" and her family's favorite fried chicken. She enjoyed visiting with her three daughters and their loving families. She would always give others a warm smile, a welcoming feeling and good home cooked meals. Jane Tew is survived by her daughters: Barbara Dunn of Charlotte, Sandra Gupton (Mike) and Carol Caulder of Clinton. She leaves eight Grandchildren: Natalie Dunn Fields (Bill), Ricky Dunn (Nicole), Jenny and Betsy Dunn, Angie Gupton Naylor (Mike), Christy Caulder Cunningham (Will), Charley Caulder (Dawn) and Alan Caulder (Amy).She leaves six Great-Grandsons and three Great-Granddaughters and numerous Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Funeral Service will be held at Andrews Mortuary, Hampstead, NC, at 2:00 pm Monday, July 1, 2019. Burial will follow in Sea Lawn Memorial Park, Hampstead, NC. The Family will receive Friends one hour prior to the service. At other times the Family will receive guests at the homes of Sandra Gupton and Carol Caulder, Clinton, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in memory of Jane Tew to Rowan Baptist Church, 701 Rowan Road, Clinton, NC 28328. The donations will be used to fund the Church's efforts to provide support and assistance to others where and when needed. The Family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Community Hospice and Mary Gran Nursing Center for their compassionate and loving care to Mrs.Tew. A heartfelt Thank You to very special members of Community Hospice: Kathryn Scott, Felicia Williams, Micki Pearson and Carly. Also, the Family would like to say Thank You to the entire Mary Gran Family and Ashley, Linda, Sandra, Monica, Marilyn, Beth, Sharon and, Carol Vann. The Family also thanks her roommate for her loving friendship and we wish you the best. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 30, 2019