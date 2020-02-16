|
JANE MURRAY GROOME Jane Murray Groome of Wilmington passed away quietly in her sleep on February 14th, 3 days after her 97th birthday. Jane was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on February 11, 1923, the daughter of Kathryn Shaffer Murray and Eli Malcolm Murray, and younger sister of Dr. William Gray Murray. At Greensboro High School, where she was a cheerleader, Jane met the love of her life, Roland Carlyle Groome of Groometown. Jane attended Women's College-University of North Carolina and had an early career as a bookkeeper at Carolina Steel and Iron Company. She and Carlyle married at the age of 20, and spent 55 wonderful years together. Carlyle was in the V-12 Navy college training program at Duke University before being called to active duty as an officer in the Marine Corps. Together, Jane and Carlyle launched their lives as a military family, moving all over the country as Carlyle was transferred. During those years, they lived in Greensboro; Quantico, Virginia; Capistrano Beach, California; Camp LeJeune; Louisville, Kentucky; Leavenworth, Kansas; and Annandale, Virginia. When Carlyle retired, they moved to Wrightsville Beach and after he died in 1998, Jane moved into a condo in Wilmington. They were immensely proud of their three sons, Roland Carlyle (Lyle) Groome, Jr., Malcolm Murray Groome, and John Andrew (Andy) Groome. Jane was an enthusiastic seamstress, knitter, and needlepointer, and made most of her own clothes and those of her husband and sons throughout the years. A talented square dancer, round dancer, contra dancer, and line dancer, she volunteered her time teaching line dancing for many years to senior residents of Plantation Village in Wilmington. Jane and Carlyle were also ballroom dancers, specializing in the jiiterbug, and were avid bridge players. A fervent animal lover, Jane volunteered for 27 years at the New Hanover Humane Society. After Carlyle passed away at Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Jane became a volunteer there as well. Besides her years of volunteer work and her tenure as president of the Women of the Church at the First Presbyterian Church of Annandale, Virginia, she was famous throughout her life for her regular visits to residents of nursing homes and to any friend who happened to fall ill. Jane had a strong spiritual life and spread love and light to all who came into contact with her. Jane is survived by son Lyle and his wife Joanne of Denver, their daughter Stephany, her husband Nate Bader, and their children Sydney and Carter of Palo Alto, California; son Malcolm of Topanga, California; and son Andy and his wife Rachel of Cary. The family would like to thank dedicated friends of the past few years who made such a difference in Jane's later life, including Abigail and Bob Clark, Chantal Jonas, and Billie and Charlie Chase. Rose Bishop and Audra Campbell were compassionate and loving caregivers, among others. The family is also grateful to Elsie Shields of Always Good Company, and the staff of Bradley Creek at Carolina Bay, especially Amy Robbins and Kathy Carbone. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. If anyone were inclined to send flowers, Jane would have preferred contributions to New Hanover Humane Society or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, both in Wilmington, or to the Salvation Army.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 16, 2020