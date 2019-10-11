|
JANE PRICE DAVIS Jane Stewart Price Davis, 92, died peacefully at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center on October 9, 2019. She was born to Howard King Stewart and Jodie Belle Stewart in Sylacauga, Alabama on August 4, 1927. Jane was predeceased by her first husband, Sam Price, her second husband, Norman Davis, and her brother, Dick Stewart. She is survived by her four children, son, Stewart Price (Sallie), daughter, Nancy Jewell (Doug), son, Joe Price (Lesia), and son, Mark Price (Natalyn); grandchildren, Ryan Price (Debbie), Douglas Jewell, Matthew Jewell (Kristina), Jane Upright (Chris), Carrie Andress, Megan Hutchins (Caleb), Kyle Hensley, Alaina Price, Sam Price, and Andrew Rice. She was also blessed with a plethora of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Jane was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She taught school for many years in Alabama and Georgia, and ended her career as the Choral Music Director and an English teacher at New Hanover High School. She truly had a gift for inspiring and educating young people. After retirement she formed Jane Price Tours, which she organized and ran for 7 years. She was a graduate of the University of Alabama and was always ready for a good football game to cheer on her alma mater...Roll Tide! Her children, family, and friends were also pleased when she was cooking. Thanks, Mom, for sharing your treasured recipes. A special thanks from her family to all her devoted friends for the love and care generously given to our sweet mom. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Andrews Valley Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 4501 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28401. In lieu of flowers, Jane would like memorial donations to be sent to Winter Park Presbyterian Church where she was a member for many years. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 11, 2019