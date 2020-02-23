|
|
JANE PRIDGEN WARD Jane Pridgen Ward, 71, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Wilmington, NC, died February 20, 2020. She was born in Currie, NC, on September 7, 1948, the daughter of the late, Charles Utley Pridgen and Inez Benton Pridgen. Jane loved fishing, gardening and being outdoors. Surviving are two sons, Jefferey Thomas and fiance Sarah Puzey, Alan Thomas and wife Tiffany; three grandchildren, Carissa Long and husband Timmy, Jeremiah Thomas and Seth Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Asher and Curren Long; and four sisters, Nora Kay Grant, Charlene Larson, Diane Kharrat and Rosalyn Walls. A funeral will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Andrews Mortuary Market Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am prior to the service. A graveside committal will follow at 2:00 pm in Union Valley Baptist Church Cemetery in Whiteville, NC. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 23, 2020