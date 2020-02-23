Home

Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Jane Ward
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Union Valley Baptist Church Cemetery
Whiteville, NC
Jane Pridgen Ward

Jane Pridgen Ward Obituary
JANE PRIDGEN WARD Jane Pridgen Ward, 71, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Wilmington, NC, died February 20, 2020. She was born in Currie, NC, on September 7, 1948, the daughter of the late, Charles Utley Pridgen and Inez Benton Pridgen. Jane loved fishing, gardening and being outdoors. Surviving are two sons, Jefferey Thomas and fiance Sarah Puzey, Alan Thomas and wife Tiffany; three grandchildren, Carissa Long and husband Timmy, Jeremiah Thomas and Seth Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Asher and Curren Long; and four sisters, Nora Kay Grant, Charlene Larson, Diane Kharrat and Rosalyn Walls. A funeral will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Andrews Mortuary Market Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am prior to the service. A graveside committal will follow at 2:00 pm in Union Valley Baptist Church Cemetery in Whiteville, NC. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 23, 2020
