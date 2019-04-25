|
JANE RIVES WARD Jane Rives Ward died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center following a sudden and brief illness. Born in Wilmington, North Caroina on September 15, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Henry Vance Ward and Florence Fields Ward. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was a graduate of the Medical University of South Carolina with a B.S. Degree and also a graduate of the Philadelphia Paralegal School and the University of Richmond Law School. She is survived by three brothers, Henry Vance Ward, Jr., Harold Fields Ward, and Dr. Jacob Tucker Ward, and one niece and four nephews, two grand nephews, and her loyal friend Ronald Gene Terry. Ms. Ward, a Presbyterian, was devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was known especially for her many extraordinary acts of care and concern and support to those close to her. She lived her life with an exceptionally generous and gracious, selfless spirit towards others. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery. The family requests that flowers be omitted.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 25, 2019