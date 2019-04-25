Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Jane Ward
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Rives Ward

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Rives Ward Obituary
JANE RIVES WARD Jane Rives Ward died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center following a sudden and brief illness. Born in Wilmington, North Caroina on September 15, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Henry Vance Ward and Florence Fields Ward. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was a graduate of the Medical University of South Carolina with a B.S. Degree and also a graduate of the Philadelphia Paralegal School and the University of Richmond Law School. She is survived by three brothers, Henry Vance Ward, Jr., Harold Fields Ward, and Dr. Jacob Tucker Ward, and one niece and four nephews, two grand nephews, and her loyal friend Ronald Gene Terry. Ms. Ward, a Presbyterian, was devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was known especially for her many extraordinary acts of care and concern and support to those close to her. She lived her life with an exceptionally generous and gracious, selfless spirit towards others. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery. The family requests that flowers be omitted.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now