JANET C. PATERSON Janet C. Paterson age, 87. Janet was born on August 11, 1933 in Neosho, Missouri to the late Fred and Edith Cline. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Peter C. Paterson. She leaves a son, Andrew Paterson and wife Laura, of Denver, Colorado a daughter Ava Paterson Werner and husband James of Los Osos, CA, a daughter in law Melissa Paterson of Newtown, PA. She also leaves eight grandchildren Kate, Reed, and Cole Paterson of Colorado, Cassandra and Mason of Newtown, PA and Emmet, Liam and Findley Werner of Los Osos, CA. Two longtime friends she considered adopted sons are Eric Lieberman and Stuart Rosenbaum. She was closest to several very dear friends including the Lieberman's, Greenspan's, Pollack's, Brayton's, Rosenbaum's, Schwartz's, Fennel's, Ungaro's and Nora Noel (a dear friend who happens to live next door) families who together with her family meant more to her than anything else in the world. She has been a resident of Wilmington, NC for the past 27 years. Janet was a graduate of Kansas State Teachers College (now Emporia State University) in Emporia, Kansas and moved to New York City in 1955 where she pursued a career first in Human Resources and later in publishing. Janet and her husband lived for many years in New York City and later in Maplewood, New Jersey, Wilton, Connecticut and Sudbury, Massachusetts. She retired from Little Brown and Company in Boston, MA in 1993. In her early years in Wilmington, Janet was very active with the Volunteer Guild of St. John's Museum and the Community Advisory Board of WHQR. Reading was always her favorite occupation and she was particularly interested in American History becoming quite a scholar on Thomas Jefferson in the last years of her life. She loved travelling and had a particular affinity for Italy. She especially enjoyed the art and food of Tuscany. Her children have been instructed to see all the Piero Della Francesca's in Italy. She was also an amazing cook. She was very generous with her cooking as she loved to share it with family and friends, and often gave thanks with her brownies. The family would like to thank her amazing, kind neighbors (Anita and Jack, Mary Ellen and Joe, Rudi, and Loran and his lovely family, just to name a few) They were always lending a hand in the Holiday Hills subdivision of Wilmington. At her request, there will be no memorial service, just a celebration of life with those closest to her in 2021. Those wishing to write a condolence may send them to her husband at 206 Granada Ave, Wilmington. If you would like to make a donation in her name you can go to www.whqr.org
.