Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Janet Durant
More Obituaries for Janet Durant
Janet Gayle Canipe Durant

Janet Gayle Canipe Durant Obituary
JANET GAYLE CANIPE DURANT Jan. 23, 1943 - Jan. 17, 2020 Janet Gayle Canipe Durant passed away on the evening of January 17, 2020. She was a Department of Defense Dependent Schools teacher for many years. Janet loved the opportunity to travel the world. This vivacious, green-eyed blond will be lovingly remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Janet was predeceased by her parents, Gene and Honolulu Canipe. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Thomas W. Durant. Also surviving are her brothers, Ronnie and David, along with her step-children, Jody (Jim), Tom (Kandi), and Mike (Roxanne), and five grandchildren, Rob, Jen, Jill, Jacqueline, and Steve. Friends are invited to her home on January 23rd from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 21, 2020
