JANET JOHNSON FOSTER Janet Johnson Foster, 88, of Kure Beach, NC died Friday, September 25, 2020 at The New Hanover House in Wilmington, NC. She was born February 7, 1932 in Pinehurst, NC to the late Myra Daugherty Johnson and Wallace A. Johnson. Janet was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Early Foster II; sisters Betty Heard Johnson (infant), Delores Miles, Shirley Bowman; brother Wallace (Wally) Johnson and grandson Paul Salisbury. She is survived by her children Roxanne Foster Beebe (Tom), John Early Foster III (Zoe) and David Lee Foster; her grandchildren Stephen Salisbury, Jordan Foster Saukaitis (Mick) and Bryce Overton (Cassie), Zoe's daughter Kaitlin; great-grandchildren Kessler and Korbin Overton; and special niece Lindi Miles. Janet was a member of the Kure Beach Planning and Zoning Board and the Federal Point Medical Board. She enjoyed RV traveling, reading, playing cards, and drinking coffee with friends. Janet was laid to rest in a small private graveside ceremony held at Federal Point Cemetery in Carolina Beach, NC on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physcians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401, or to the charity of one's choice
. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
.