JANICE PRIDGEN Ms. Janice Jean Herring Pridgen, 83, of Shallotte formerly of Whiteville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Autumn Care of Shallotte. She was born January 16, 1937 in Robeson County,daughter of the late Alma Ruth Scott and Alvey Herring. Janice worked with Roses Department Store in Whiteville until they closed and then retired from a Medicap Pharmacy. She loved being with her children, enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family and she loved life. She also enjoyed working in her garden and with her flowers. Janice loved her cats! She enjoyed listening to her music, old gospel, country and Elvis. She always had a kind word to say and always looked for the good in all things. She enjoyed attending church and taking trips with her ladies' group and working with Vacation Bible School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Pridgen; father, Alvey Herring; mother, Alma McGirt; stepfather, Al McGirt; stepson, Michael L. Pridgen; beloved cousin, Shirley Strickland. She is survived by her daughter, Denise M. Richardson and husband, Lee of Charlotte; four sons, Carson "Buddy" Mercer and wife, Katy of Wilmington, Wesley A. Mercer and wife, Vickie of Shallotte, Brian S. Pridgen of Disputanta, VA, Matthew Pridgen of Whiteville; five grandchildren, Carson Mercer, Erica M. Corbett, Sherrill M. Tharrington, Melissa M. Ludlum, Adam B. Pridgen; six great grandchildren, Samantha, Noah, Ella, Jackson, Emma and Austin. Her funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Peacock's Chapel by Rev. Gary J. Dale. Burial will follow in Peacock's Columbus Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the team at Saber/Autumn Care and Lower Cape Fear Lifecare. Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net