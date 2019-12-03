|
JANIE BARRINGER STRAUGHN Janie Barringer Straughn of Wilmington, N.C. died December 1, 2019. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, N.C. on June 28, 1919 to the late Grace Thomason and Willie A. Barringer. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 64 years Jessie Howard Straughn in 2009, as well as three brothers, and four sisters. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1936 and furthered her education at Pfeiffer College and Catawba College. After college she worked as secretary to the Catawba County Home Administration Agent for two years and the office of Hoover Hosiery Company in Concord, N.C. After her marriage in 1945 she and her husband moved to Wilmington, N.C. In 1981 she retired as Tax Collector of New Hanover County after 27 years of service. She was the first female to serve in that capacity in the county. In 1979, she was the first female to receive the Outstanding Tax Collectors Award for North Carolina. After retiring she worked with the County Election Office and voting polls. Mrs. Straughn was a long time member of Wesley Memorial Methodist Church. In her earlier years, she as quite active in the youth programs, and in later years, in church circles and Wesleyan Service Guild. In 1965 she was awarded a Special Membership in the Wesleyan Service Guild by the Board of Missions North Carolina Conference. She is survived by her son Ronald Straughn of Wilmington, N.C., one grandson, Garrett Straughn of Charleston, S.C., and a large extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at Andrews Mortuary on Market Street thirty minutes prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd, followed by a graveside burial at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1401 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 3, 2019