JANIE MCKEITHAN GEORGE Janie McKeithan George, 85 of Wilmington, passed away on November 28, 2020. Mrs. George was born in Brunswick County on February 16, 1935 to the late Dave and Ora McKeithan. She was the longest employee in the Belk company, having worked there for 55 years. Janie loved Bingo, baking cakes, shopping, and her grandchildren. In her later years, she enjoyed singing and dancing. Survivors include her son, Charles George and wife Donna; and two grandsons, Chase George and Dakota George and wife Viviana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles George, Sr.; and a brother, Marvin McKeithan. A graveside service will be held at Masonboro Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Reverend Christopher Todd will officiate the service. White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply Chapel.



