JASON BENNETT Jason Pryer Bennett, 35, of Wilmington died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1984 in Bartow, FL to Richard and Teresa Bennett. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers; Lois C. Leonard and Beryl Moon Bennett Left to cherish his memory are his parents Richard Grady Bennett, Teresa Leonard Bennett, brother Rick Bennett, Aunts; Amy Brewer, Sherry Jacobs, Tammy Dornan, Kathy Pickler, Uncles; William Bennett, Roger Bennett, Kenny Leonard, cousins; Adam Brewer, Jeff Jacobs, Billy Jacobs, Kevin Dornan, Heather Dornan, Mary Martyn and many close friends. Jason was a fan of football and basketball, he was always cheering on the Carolina Tar Heels. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday, July 20, 2020 in the chapel. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblegreenlawn.com