Jason Hafley
1986 - 2020
JASON HAFLEY Jason Clinton Hafley, 33 of Wilmington, passed away on November 4, 2020. Jason was born November 9, 1986 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Duane Hafley and Theresa Whitehead Hafley. He had lived in North Carolina for the past three years. The majority of that time, he had worked for Tatum Insulation. Jason was a veteran of the US Army. He was a goofy and fun loving guy who loved his children. He loved his wife and family. Survivors include his wife Nichole Hafley; two sons, Tyler and Logan; a daughter, Lakelynn; a brother Steven Hafley; and a sister, Cassandra Garrison. Services will be private and held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
