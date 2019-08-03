|
JC SMITH Mr. JC Smith 77, of Leland formerly of Delco died Friday, August 2, 2019 in New Hanover Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born June 14, 1942 in Columbus County, the son of the late Haney and Elvie Smith. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donnie Ann Smith; a son, Don Smith of Delco; a daughter, Susan Byrd and husband, Stevie of Leland; a sister, Clara Allen and husband, M.H. of Wilmington; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Dale of Delco. He was preceded in death by six brothers, five sisters and a granddaughter, Ashley Smith. His funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am Monday, August 5, 2019 graveside at Union Valley Baptist Church. His family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Peacock Funeral Home and at other times at the home of his daughter, Susan Byrd in Leland. Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 3, 2019