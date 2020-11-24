1/1
Jean Beard Bland
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEAN BEARD BLAND Jean Beard Bland, 88 of Wilmington, NC died peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 6, 1931 near Goldsboro, NC, the daughter of the late Leslie Beard and Fannie Howell Beard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Bland in 2004, and sister Ruby B. Driver in 2010. Mrs. Bland was a loving homemaker and member of Cape Fear Presbyterian Church. Surviving are her three sons, Kenneth Bland and wife Cindy of Evergreen, CO, Gary Bland and wife Sissy of Wilmington, NC, and Alan Bland and wife Teresa of Raleigh, NC, grandchildren Mitchell Bland, Neal Bland, Stacey Bland, Emily Bland, Ashley McQueen, Tyler McQueen, 8 great-grandchildren and brother-in-law Robert Bland of Clearwater, FL. A private graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park by Rev. Jonathan C. Watson, Pastor, Cape Fear Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to Cape Fear Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 23, 2020
Donald, David and I loved our Aunt Jean Bland. She was always kind and gracious when all the cousins got together. I remember one summer when we stayed with them - my brother David and I got WAY TOO much sun. Powerful painful red skin and blisters on our backs but Aunt Jean helped us get comfortable. She was a gentle soul and the world was better for her! Miss and love you always Aunt Jean.
Robert Bland, Jr.
Robert Bland
Family
November 23, 2020
I love you so much, Aunt Jean!
Joy French
Family
November 23, 2020
Aunt Jean we miss you already!
What a beautiful lady, our Uncle Charles selected for his bride! She was beautiful inside and out. Aunt Jean was such a joy to visit, she had a laugh that was contagious, and when you left her, you just felt happy for having the time with her. I could visit her for hours, and it seemed like only minutes. Aunt Jean, I know you are in a better place, with no health issues now, probably explaining to Uncle Charles why it took you so long to get to heaven, but we already miss you here. Our heartfelt prayers go up for all of the family. Kenneth, Gary, Allen and all of your families, please know you are in our thoughts and prayers daily. Your Mother was a gorgeous sweet spirit and the world was a better place because of her. God Bless You all! We love you!
Kathy & Mike Sanders
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved