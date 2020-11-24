What a beautiful lady, our Uncle Charles selected for his bride! She was beautiful inside and out. Aunt Jean was such a joy to visit, she had a laugh that was contagious, and when you left her, you just felt happy for having the time with her. I could visit her for hours, and it seemed like only minutes. Aunt Jean, I know you are in a better place, with no health issues now, probably explaining to Uncle Charles why it took you so long to get to heaven, but we already miss you here. Our heartfelt prayers go up for all of the family. Kenneth, Gary, Allen and all of your families, please know you are in our thoughts and prayers daily. Your Mother was a gorgeous sweet spirit and the world was a better place because of her. God Bless You all! We love you!

Kathy & Mike Sanders

