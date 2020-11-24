JEAN BEARD BLAND Jean Beard Bland, 88 of Wilmington, NC died peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 6, 1931 near Goldsboro, NC, the daughter of the late Leslie Beard and Fannie Howell Beard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Bland in 2004, and sister Ruby B. Driver in 2010. Mrs. Bland was a loving homemaker and member of Cape Fear Presbyterian Church. Surviving are her three sons, Kenneth Bland and wife Cindy of Evergreen, CO, Gary Bland and wife Sissy of Wilmington, NC, and Alan Bland and wife Teresa of Raleigh, NC, grandchildren Mitchell Bland, Neal Bland, Stacey Bland, Emily Bland, Ashley McQueen, Tyler McQueen, 8 great-grandchildren and brother-in-law Robert Bland of Clearwater, FL. A private graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park by Rev. Jonathan C. Watson, Pastor, Cape Fear Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to Cape Fear Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com