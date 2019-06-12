|
JEAN EVELYN THOMPSON POOLE Jean Evelyn Thompson Poole, of Shreveport, LA, died June 6, 2019, at LifeCare Hospital's Pierremont campus after a long illness. Born August 26, 1938 in Southport, NC, Jean was the only child of Robert Barr Thompson and Evelyn Louise Young Thompson. She graduated from Southport High School in Brunswick County, NC in 1956, and received an Associate degree from St. Mary's College in Raleigh, NC in 1958. Jean married Ernest Tilghman Poole, of Raleigh, NC in 1959. In 1971, she moved with her young family to Wilmington, where Jean helped her husband establish his medical practice. While living in Wilmington, Jean volunteered for the Junior League of Wilmington, and served on the boards of the Lower Cape Fear Historical Society, the Lower Cape Fear Medical Auxiliary, and the Friends of UNCW. One of her proudest accomplishments was assisting with the creation of the Hospitality House at New Hanover Memorial Hospital in 1986, which offered temporary low-cost or cost-free housing and support for loved ones from out of town with a hospitalized family member. Since then, the Hospitality House has expanded and relocated, and is now the SECU Family House at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Jean was a member of St. James Church, where she served on the vestry, the altar guild and volunteered regularly in the church office. Additionally, she very much enjoyed the decades-long friendships of the members of her book club and garden club, and of her neighbors. In 2017, because of declining health, Jean moved to Shreveport, LA to be near her family. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law: Jennifer Thompson Poole Downs, and her husband Thomas Chadbourne Downs of Oakton VA, and Susan Tilghman Poole Negron, and her husband Hector Ramon Negron of Shreveport LA, and four grandsons: Robert Chadbourne Downs, Joseph Thompson Downs, Hector Thomas Lawrence Negron, and Henry Joseph Downing Negron. Her former spouse, Tilghman Poole, pre-deceased her. A celebration of life will be held in Southport NC later this year. The family requests that memorials be made to the SECU Family House at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, or another favorite charity.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 12, 2019