Jean H. Jacobsen
JEAN H. JACOBSEN Jean H. Jacobsen, 80, of St. James, passed away in her home on October 16, 2020. Mrs. Jacobsen was born July 31, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York. She was the daughter of the late Hans Hansen and Anne Anderson Hansen. Jean and her husband John moved to St. James in 1997, having previously lived in New Jersey and Brooklyn. She was the first full time administrative assistant at St. Peter Lutheran Church, and after her retirement from the church, she started to play golf, joined the choir at Trinity United Methodist Church, and joined the Sea-Notes Choral Society. She will always be sorely missed as a wonderful wife, loving mother, and caring grandmother. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, John Jacobsen; a daughter, Alice Jacobsen; a son, Peter Jacobsen; a daughter - in - law Christina Jacobsen; two grandsons, Erik Jacobsen and Luke Jacobsen; and a cousin Joan Lockland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul Jacobsen. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am, on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, Music Endowment Fund, 209 E. Nash St., Southport, NC 28461 or to the Sea-Notes Choral Society, Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 10081, Southport NC 28461. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
9104576944
