JEAN HALL HARRISON Jean Hall Harrison passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 5, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Wilmington, NC on December 13, 1942 to Leslie Hall and Nancy H. Holden. A graduate of New Hanover High School, she married Charles R. (Ronnie) Harrison on April 11, 1964. Active in her church (Trinity United Methodist Church) everyone agreed, if you had a job that needed a volunteer you would call Jean. Her family meant everything to her. There wasn't a game they played or a recital they performed that "Mammaw" wasn't in attendance. Even with all her responsibilities at home, she managed to excel in her position with Wilmington Health Associates where she retired in 2004 to assist in the care of her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, George Ronald Hall and Leslie E. Hall. As well as her husband, she is survived by her sister, Becky H. Duclos (Joey) of Gaithersburg, MD, her children Chad Harrison (Kimberly) of Burgaw, Chris Harrison (Holly), of Wilmington, Carla Turner (Bill) of Hampstead and Corey Harrison (Cindy) of Wilmington. And Grandchildren Cara Staley (Cameron), Cobi Harrison, Noah Harrison, Charleigh Harrison, Austin Turner, Caroline Turner, Meree Turner, Collin Harrison, Gracelyn Harrison and Charlotte Farr, Great grand Children Aiden Staley, Archer Staley and Nephew Nicholas Duclos (Alison). She will also be missed by her constant canine companion, Sandy. A visitation will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 at Trinity United Methodist (14th and Market Streets), with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, in Memory of Jean Harrison. The family would like to thank Liberty Hospice for their care and compassion. A special thanks go to Catrell, Crystal, Aimee, Jacquelyn, Kelly and Jaylyn from Liberty Hospice as well as Debbie from Visiting Angels. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020