JEAN HUFHAM Jean H. Hufham, age 82 of Southport, went home July 18, 2020 to be with her loved ones already waiting there for her to join them in peacefulness and joy. She was a loving wife and mother. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Hufham; daughter, Tina Qualter. She is survived by her son, Peter Qualter, brother in-law and sister in-law, Dale and Janice Hufham; a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8 at one o'clock in the afternoon at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.



