1/1
Jean Hufham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEAN HUFHAM Jean H. Hufham, age 82 of Southport, went home July 18, 2020 to be with her loved ones already waiting there for her to join them in peacefulness and joy. She was a loving wife and mother. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Hufham; daughter, Tina Qualter. She is survived by her son, Peter Qualter, brother in-law and sister in-law, Dale and Janice Hufham; a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8 at one o'clock in the afternoon at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White Funeral and Cremation Service Supply Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved