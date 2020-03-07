|
JEAN LAFAE ROSS JORDAN Jean LaFae Ross Jordan, 79, passed away peacefully March 4, 2020 at Accordius Health (Carolina Pines) with her daughters by her side. Jean was born June 12, 1940 in Wilmington, NC. She was the daughter of the late Tim Milton Ross and Catherine Eagle Ross. She is survived by her two daughters, Denise Alexander (Rai) of Summerfield, NC and Debbie Wilson of Wilmington, NC. She has three grandsons, Jordan Alexander (Rachel), Tyler Wilson and Hunter Wilson. Jean is also survived by her two brothers, Kenny Ross (Sue) and Tim Ross (Pam), as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to both of her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Larry Ross. Jean was a loving Mother, proud Grandmother, big sister, and a friend to many. She was in the Logistics Industry 47 years until she retired in 2006. She had a stroke several months after her retirement and remained in a nursing facility until her passing. She had a strong will for life and never lost her grace or her smile with all the adversity she faced. She was a charter member of Olivet Baptist Church. Her service over the years included many positions; organist, pianist, choir member and director, Sunday School teacher, Youth Director, secretary, and she served on many committees. She was a devoted Christian and she loved her church. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of any flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Lower Cape Fear Lifecare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Her daughters also wish to thank the staff at Accordius Health (Carolina Pines) for their exceptional care and kindness during their Mom's final days. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 7, 2020