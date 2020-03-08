Home

Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
JEAN M. SAGHY Jean Mitchell Saghy, 85, of Shallotte, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. A daughter of the late Edward and Delta Mitchell, she was born in Suffolk, VA on May 5, 1934. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Sylvia Schlaffer of Suffolk, VA and Gloria Barnette of Windsor, VA. She was a co-member of the Tri Beach Cruisers Car Club and will be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 26 years, Emory J. Saghy, Jr. of Shallotte; daughter, Kathy Urbanik (Richard) of Shallotte; step-daughter Shirley Pigg (Jimmy) of Suffolk, VA; sister, Angeline Hofman (Peter) of Wilmington; and step-granddaughter, Nannette. A memorial service will be held in Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel, Shallotte at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The family will receive friends at 1:00pm. Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 8, 2020
