JEAN (JEANNIE) MARIE PRINCE Jean (Jeannie) Marie Prince passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband Lacy Wayne Prince, her daughter Wanda Binkley, Son Tommy Prince (Judy), Daughter Joyce Christmas (Mitch), and son Michael Prince, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, two sisters, Adeline Sutton & Betty Ilen. She was proceeded in death by her parents Nora Maden & William Peplau, as well as her brother David. She loved doing a variety of crafts throughout her life. Most recently, she made cards to send to friends and family. She will be greatly miss. We would like to thank Hospice for their wonderful care.



