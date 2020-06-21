Jean Marie (Jeannie) Prince
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEAN (JEANNIE) MARIE PRINCE Jean (Jeannie) Marie Prince passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband Lacy Wayne Prince, her daughter Wanda Binkley, Son Tommy Prince (Judy), Daughter Joyce Christmas (Mitch), and son Michael Prince, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, two sisters, Adeline Sutton & Betty Ilen. She was proceeded in death by her parents Nora Maden & William Peplau, as well as her brother David. She loved doing a variety of crafts throughout her life. Most recently, she made cards to send to friends and family. She will be greatly miss. We would like to thank Hospice for their wonderful care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved