JEAN MARIE SIMMONS Jean Marie Simmons, 86, of Wilmington, died Monday, August 26, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Jean was born January 13, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Roy Albert Beistel, Sr. and Helen Marie Swaskey Beistel. Her husband, Forrest J. Simmons, Sr., preceded her in death. Jean was a caring and loving mother and grandmother whose world revolved around family. She enjoyed reading, going for walks and working in her yard. She is survived by four children, Julie Marie Simmons of Leland, NC, Debbie Jayne Simmons, Forrest Jay Simmons (Sheryl) and Terri Jean Simmons, all of Wilmington; nine grandchildren, Jeffrey Hufham (Melissa), Kevin Norris, Jessica Norris, Keith Greenwood (Amy), Kristin Holland (Jason), Brandon Beaver, Becky Elizabeth Simmons, Anna Victoria Simmons, and Tommy Hall, Jr.; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler Greenwood, Forrest Hufham, Jayla Keaton, and Chassidy Keaton. She is also survived by two brothers Roy (Sonny) Beistiel (Glenda), and Danny Beistel (Diana); and a special sister-in-law, Jean Groy (John). The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Andrews Valley Chapel. Private services will be held. Flowers are welcome or contributions in Jean's memory may be made online or by mail to: Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences to the family at: www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 28, 2019