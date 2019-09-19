|
JEAN MOORE Sara Jean King Moore, 91, of Wilmington, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Bradley Creek Health Care Center. Jean was born November 11, 1927 in Memphis, TN, daughter of the late Durwood King and Lucy Fay Driver King. She was raised as a daughter by her late grandparents, Durwood Henry King and Sara King and her late aunt, Ruby Pearl King. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bill King and David King. Jean graduated from Treadwell High School in Memphis, and then Southwestern College (now Rhodes College) in Memphis. She taught elementary school at East High School in Memphis and J.C. Roe Elementary School in Wilmington. Jean was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, active at New Hanover County Senior Center, and a long-time member of the Cape Fear Garden Club. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Samuel D. Moore, Jr.; daughter, Sally Moore and husband, Gary Beggs, of Carolina Beach, NC; twin sister, Mary Jane Watson, of Knoxville, TN, and sister, Elizabeth Durham, of Memphis, TN; and two nephews, Reid Bell (Cheryl) and David Bell (Joni). A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour. Interment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be made online or by mail to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuaary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 19, 2019