JEAN PURVIS TROUTMAN Mrs. Jean White Purvis Troutman, 91, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home in China Grove. A private graveside service will be held on Monday at Salisbury National Cemetery. Chaplain Misty Baker will officiate. Jean is survived by her husband, John Troutman; son, Neil Troutman of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Shauna (Kevin) Wale and granddaughter, Taylor of Salisbury. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Troutman.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 28, 2019