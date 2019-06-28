Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Troutman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Purvis Troutman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Purvis Troutman Obituary
JEAN PURVIS TROUTMAN Mrs. Jean White Purvis Troutman, 91, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home in China Grove. A private graveside service will be held on Monday at Salisbury National Cemetery. Chaplain Misty Baker will officiate. Jean is survived by her husband, John Troutman; son, Neil Troutman of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Shauna (Kevin) Wale and granddaughter, Taylor of Salisbury. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Troutman.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now