JEANETTE HICKMAN KNOX Jeanette Hickman Knox, 89, of Bolivia died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Wilmington. Mrs. Knox was born in Brunswick County on August 19, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Ferney and Bessie Outlaw Hickman. She was a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Bolivia. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband Elbert throughout the United States. Mrs. Knox also enjoyed meeting monthly and playing Bunco. She loved Thanksgiving and Christmas and cooking for all the family. She loved her family dearly, expecially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a talented seamstress and artist. She is survived by two children, Dwight Knox and wife Tina of Bolivia and Aleta Murray of Bolivia; seven grandchildren, Clint Knox, Amy Clemmons, Wes Knox, Cody Knox, Dustin Knox, Maleta Owens, Kaylan Murray; sixteen great grandchildren, Lucas, Abby, Joseph, Aidin, Eli, Colby, Mason, Josh, Lily, Blake, Wayett, Wade, Sawyer, Levi, Kyler, Maggie. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at one o'clock in the afternoon at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia Chapel with Reverend Karen Howell officiating. Burial will follow in the David R. Mercer Cemetery, Bolivia. Pallbearers will be, Clint Knox, Wes Knox, Cody Knox, Dustin Knox, Brian Clemmons and Lucas Clemmons. The family will receive friends from six o'clock until eight o'clock on Tuesday evening at the funeral home and other times from the residence. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 21, 2020