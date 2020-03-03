|
JEANETTE SMITH GALLOWAY 81, of Supply, NC died March 1, 2020. Born in New Hanover County on June 6, 1938, she was a daughter of the late George Smith and Victoria Hewett Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richmond Galloway; grandson, Garrett Galloway, and brothers, Sam, Dewey, Hoover, and Wendell Smith. She was retired from Pfizer Corporation as an Administrative Assistant. Surviving are her sons, Joseph "Joey" Galloway (Kim), Supply, NC, and Vinton "Vinny" Galloway (Greta), Calabash, NC; a sister, Dean Mason (Jerry), Supply, NC; grandchildren, Kasey McGougan (Zack), Taylor Thompson (Derrick), and Ashley Galloway; great-grandchildren, Jax, Zeb, and Haley McGougan, and Declan Thompson. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Supply Baptist Church where she was a long-time member, officiated by the Rev. Billy Rave. Burial will follow in the Concord UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 3, 2020