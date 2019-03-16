|
JEANETTE SUGGS Jeanette Suggs 70, of Whiteville died Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Lower Cape Fear Hospice & Life Care Center Wilmington, NC. She was born in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Fred and Emogene Wilson Suggs. Jeanette was a graduate of East Carolina University. She retired as Director of Juvenile Services for the North Carolina Court System. She was also Director of Teen Court, a member of the Aza-Melia Garden Club, member of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society and a member of the Columbus County Community Advisor Committee for nursing homes. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with her friends and family. She is survived by her daughter, Emily Wyche of Torrington, CT; a brother, Terray Suggs and wife, Carolyn of Lake Waccamaw; companion, R. Douglas Hewett of Wilmington; niece, Lauren Worley and husband, Casey of Wilmington; nephew, Bryan Suggs of Lake Waccamaw; one great niece, Sophie Worley of Wilmington; sister-in-law, Mildred Strome of Wilmington. Her family is planning a memorial service 3:00 pm Sunday, March 17, 2019 conducted by Rev. Darryll Hester and Rev. Ben Wilson at Peacock Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Peacock Funeral Home. A private burial will be conducted at Palmyra Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, NC 28472 or 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401. Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 16, 2019