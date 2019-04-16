Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
For more information about
Jeanne Skipper
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Skipper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Christine Skipper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanne Christine Skipper Obituary
JEANNE CHRISTINE SKIPPER Jeanne Christine Skipper, 71, of Hampstead, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Jeanne was born in Lackawanna, NY. on December 25, 1947. She is survived by her husband, Frederick Elwood Skipper; her father Thaddius Bartosz; son, Jonathan Eric Skipper and his wife Ginger Malpass Skipper, son, Nathan Arron Skipper; granddaughter, Erica Graycen Skipper; grandson, Jacob Westin Skipper; sister, Debora Ann Young; brother, Thomas Bartosz and his wife Cheri Lynne Bartosz. Jeanne was preceded in death by her mother Irene Loretta Bartosz. The family will receive friends Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 7:00pm until 8:00pm at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00pm Wednesday April 17, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sea Lawn Memorial Park. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com. Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now