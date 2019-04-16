|
JEANNE CHRISTINE SKIPPER Jeanne Christine Skipper, 71, of Hampstead, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Jeanne was born in Lackawanna, NY. on December 25, 1947. She is survived by her husband, Frederick Elwood Skipper; her father Thaddius Bartosz; son, Jonathan Eric Skipper and his wife Ginger Malpass Skipper, son, Nathan Arron Skipper; granddaughter, Erica Graycen Skipper; grandson, Jacob Westin Skipper; sister, Debora Ann Young; brother, Thomas Bartosz and his wife Cheri Lynne Bartosz. Jeanne was preceded in death by her mother Irene Loretta Bartosz. The family will receive friends Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 7:00pm until 8:00pm at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00pm Wednesday April 17, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sea Lawn Memorial Park. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com. Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 16, 2019